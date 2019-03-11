Strong Winds Saturday Cause Damage Across the Ozarks

Area residents are still cleaning up after wind gusts of more than 60 mph in the Ozarks Saturday. The strong winds uprooted trees, brought down power lines and damaged roofs, including at Logan-Rogersville Upper Elementary. Some trees fell on cars and houses. Heavy rain early in the day caused flooding. At one point, City Utilities reported that approximately 3000 customers were without power.

More rain and high winds are expected later this week. According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are predicted for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain is in the forecast tonight through Wednesday.

