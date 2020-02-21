Survey Reveals State Of Springfield's Workforce

The results of the Momentum State of the Workforce Survey are in. This is the sixth survey done by the City of Springfield’s Department of Workforce Development.

Some highlights: Nearly half of the businesses surveyed said they plan to increase hiring of full-time employees within the coming year.

When asked if they were likely to expand operation within the Ozark region within the next 24 months, 27 percent said they were very likely to and 35 percent said they were somewhat likely to expand.

Employers said workplace issues that are a cause of concern to them are: Employee retention, cost of health insurance, transportation and childcare concerns and a lack of diverse candidates.

You can view the full survey results at springfieldmo.gov/momentum.

