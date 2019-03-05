Suspect Arrested in Death of Springfield Man

A suspect has been arrested in the death of a 29-year-old man in Springfield early Saturday morning. Springfield Police officers were dispatched to the Ozark Inn, 2601 N. Glenstone, after someone called 911. When officers arrived they found Calvin Allen of Springfield outside of a hotel room with an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect is 19-year-old Seth Gomez of Springfield. He was arrested Saturday evening and has been charged with second degree murder. He’s currently being held in the Greene County Jail with a bond of $350,000.00.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information Allen’s death to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TPS (8477).

