Taney County Health Department Announces 9 Deaths From COVID-19

Nine Taney County residents have died of COVID-19. The Taney County Health Department said the deaths occurred from mid November into December.

They were two men in their 60s, two men and one woman in their 70s, two men and one woman in their 80s and one woman in her 90s. Since the pandemic began, 55 Taney County residents have died of COVID-19.

The health department encourages residents to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing, hand hygiene, staying home when sick, wearing a face covering and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.

