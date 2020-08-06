Taney County Health Department Says There Are 70 COVID-19 Cases In Nursing Homes

There are 70 cases of COVID-19 associated with four nursing homes in Taney County.

According to the Taney County Health Department, residents and family members have been notified of the positive cases.

As of Tuesday at 3 p.m. there were 32 cases of COVID-19 at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab, 34 at Shepherd of the Hills Living Center, three at Forsyth Nursing & Rehab and one at Lakeside Mountain Manor.

The health department’s director, Lisa Marshall, says in a news release they continue to work with state public health officials “to ensure appropriate testing and health and safety precautions are being taken.”

Staff and management at these facilities are asking for the public’s help to curb the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and other residential care facilities. Individuals in these living facilities are at an increased risk of getting COVID-19 and at an increased risk of severe illness and death, according to the Taney County Health Department. And the risk to those living in residential care facilities and nursing homes is increased due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in Taney County. The county is in the Missouri Department of Health’s list of the top 10 counties with the largest seven day increase of COVID-19 cases. Taney County has seen a 35 percent increase in the last week.

