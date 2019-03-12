Task Force to Study Possibility of Missouri Hyperloop System

Lt. Gov Mike Kehoe and Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr announced Tuesday plans to develop a task force to look deeper into a hyperloop system for the state of Missouri.

Kehoe, who will chair the committee, said at a press conference that Missouri is capable of exploring its options for the hyperloop system, which would allow Missourians to travel to and from St. Louis, Columbia and Kansas City in less than 30 minutes.

“We are a state that has the ingenuity, the technology, the resources, to look at what’s next in the future," said Kehoe. "I think this is an exciting step to look at what the process is about, what we have to offer and if there are possibilities as we go forward.”

Speaker Haahr flaunted Missouri’s past in innovating the interstate and said the natural next step is to be a leader in developing the hyperloop system. He did not rule out private sector funding if the project advances forward, although there is no private investment at this time.