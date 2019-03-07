Teacher union endorses Willoughby and Streaty-Wilhoit for school board

Columbia School Board candidates Blake Willoughby and Della Streaty-Wilhoit won the endorsement of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA), which represents teachers in the Columbia Public School District.

CMNEA announced in a news release Wednesday evening that it endorsed the two over the third candidate, Jay Atkins, in a race for two open seats on the board.

Willoughby, 24, is a doctoral student at MU studying theater and performance studies and is working toward a black studies graduate minor and a higher education administration certificate.

He also serves on the city of Columbia's Substance Abuse Advisory Commission and served as a member of the city's Public Transit Advisory Commission.

If elected to the board, Willoughby wants to improve the special education program in the district as well as create a student advisory board to work under the school board and help give a voice to students.

