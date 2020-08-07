Technical Problem Changes Election Result In Missouri County

State Rep. Jon Carpenter is the likely winner of a Democratic primary for a Clay County Commission seat after a technical problem initially showed his opponent won the election.

Carpenter and election officials questioned the results after he did not receive any votes in 21 of the 40 voting precincts, giving Clay County Assessor Cathy Rinehart 73% of the vote. Election officials spent much of the day Thursday examining all 44,000 ballots cast in the race. Republican election director Patty Lamb said a programming error caused results of six Democratic races to be read incorrectly.

The other five races were not contested.