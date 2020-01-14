Teen Journalist Gabe Fleisher to Host New Podcast

Gabe Fleisher started writing his politics newsletter when he was in 3rd grade. He's 18 now, though — an adult. That means it's time for a podcast.



Beginning this January, Gabe will host St. Louis Public Radio’s new podcast, Wake Up To Politics. In each brief episode, Fleisher and a subject-matter expert will deconstruct the mechanics undergirding American politics, providing a foundation for listeners to better understand complicated issues like gerrymandering, right in time for the Iowa caucuses.



Fleisher has had an interest in politics and history since he was a child. In third grade, he started his daily newsletter Wake Up To Politics and sent it to his mom. His following grew from there to reach 50,000 subscribers across the country and globe.



Some of his most notable subscribers include Major Garrett, chief Washington correspondent for CBS News, and Jim VandeHei, founder of Politico. Over the years, he has interviewed notable political figures like Nancy Pelosi and Sandra Day O’Connor.



Fleisher has always had a substantial following, but rose to fame when he broke the story of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s presidential bid. This story brought both Fleisher and his newsletter into the spotlight with features from The New York Times, NPR, The New Yorker, Vice, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and more.



The first episode of Wake Up To Politics will be released on January 24, with new episodes released biweekly.



