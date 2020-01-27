Texting Ban Resurfaces in Missouri House

New legislation moving through the Missouri General Assembly could finally impose a universal ban on texting while driving.

Four bills presented in the House would prohibit all drivers from using their cell phones to text while operating a vehicle. Currently, the practice is only illegal for drivers under the age of 21.

House Bills 1290 and 1633 are sponsored by Republicans, and House Bills 1265 and 1674 were filed by Democrats. No similar legislation has been filed in the Missouri Senate.

An overwhelming majority of states — 48 and the District of Columbia — ban texting and driving, with 21 states completely prohibiting the use of hand-held devices.

