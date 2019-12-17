KBIA's Lee Wilkins talks with Susan Flader, retired MU professor, about two different topics. First, we hear the remarkable story of Leo Drey, who donated over 100,000 acres of land to the state of Missouri and changed attitudes towards forest conservation in the state.
They also discuss the concern of feral hogs in Missouri, and different ways of preventing the damage they cause.
Thinking Out Loud: LAD Foundation and Feral Hogs
By Darren Hellwege • 1 minute ago
