As Thousands Lose Power During Storms, Co-Op Reminds Residents To Avoid Power Lines

Several small towns in the Ozarks are assessing damage to homes and property after severe storms tore through the region Monday evening.











According to the Mansfield Mirror newspaper, the Mansfield High School sustained major damage to its roof.







The towns of Lebanon, Norwood, Seymour, Mountain Grove are among those reporting structural damage, according to the newspaper.







The Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative said in a Facebook post as of about 7:00 p,m. Monday, 5,983 of its members were without power. Crews from Arkansas Electric and Pike Electric were helping to restore power in south-central Missouri.







Howell-Oregon Co-Op is urging residents to stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately by calling 1-888-HOE-POWER.