Three-Day Winter Storm Could Cause Dangerous Driving Conditions

A hazardous mix of rain, ice, sleet and snow is expected to arrive Wednesday morning in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The storm is predicted to last through the end of the week and could create dangerous driving conditions if temperatures drop significantly, per reporting from the KOMU/NBC.

MoDOT warns drivers that as rain becomes ice, it may become difficult for motorists to gauge the safety of the roads.

All MU parking structures will close their top levels starting Wednesday, according to MU Parking and Transportation’s Twitter account.

