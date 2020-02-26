Thursday: Court-Ordered Electronic Monitoring Triggers Pushback In St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In 2000, the the circuit court in St. Louis entered a contract with Eastern Missouri Alternative Sentencing Services (EMASS), a private company based in St. Charles that tracks and monitors people awaiting trial in the region.

At first, the company was required to provide periodic reports of all cases under its supervision. That changed in 2012 when it inked a new contract with the city court, leading to no routine collection for up-to-date data. In recent years, there have been higher rates of judges ordering defendants into the monitoring program, according to St. Louis chief public defender Mary Fox. Advocacy groups argue that forcing people to pay for monitoring as a condition of their release from jail is an unconstitutional and unnecessary financial burden.



The private pretrial monitoring program charges people $30 a month for in-person check-ins, $300 a month for GPS monitoring and $450 a month for alcohol monitoring — and these fees fall entirely on those awaiting trial. St. Louis County does not currently have a contract with EMASS, but offers it as one of the services defendants can sign up for if they have court-ordered electronic monitoring.

These fees concern local activist and civil rights organizations, since under the law, defendants have not yet been found guilty, but they’re required to pay for an electronic monitoring service even after posting bail. Missing a payment could lead to a warrant for their arrest.

Such was the case with Jocelyn Garner. The court ordered her to report to EMASS after posting bail. On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will discuss the role of electronic monitoring services during the pretrial stages and what implications it has for defendants. Joining the discussion will be Garner, the Bail Project’s site manager Michael Milton and Judge Rex Burlison, the presiding judge of the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri.

