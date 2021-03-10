Thursday: Haley Woolbright’s New Song Was Inspired By Her Pandemic-Postponed Wedding

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Haley Woolbright and her fiance planned their wedding for September of 2020. Then the coronavirus pandemic shut down St. Louis and put an end to big events for months on end. In June, the couple canceled the celebration they had planned and got married in their backyard instead.

It wasn’t just the party that fell victim to pandemic-year planning. A singer-songwriter, Woolbright had been working on a secret love song to surprise her fiance at their ceremony. Those plans were dashed.

But she didn’t give up the song. And now, seven months after their downscaled nuptials, Woolbright is releasing what was meant to be a wedding gift to her groom but instead became a tribute to forever love and her husband. Appropriately titled “Long Game,” the track was produced by Chris Turnbaugh, with backing from an all-star band that included members from local favorites the Funky Butt Brass Band.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Woolbright joins us to reveal “Long Game.” She’ll talk about its long journey, pandemic weddings and her music. Her first full-length album “Hindsight” debuted in 2019.

Did the pandemic cancel major plans for you? Were you able to find a silver lining?

