Thursday: Have An Outstanding Warrant? St. Louis Court Will Offer Amnesty Feb. 24-27

St. Louis’ Municipal Court is hosting a warrant amnesty program Feb. 24-27. It’s an opportunity for people with outstanding bench warrants — excluding DUIs, leaving the scene of an accident and prostitution — to be able to pay their original fines and costs without penalty.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Emily Woodbury will talk with Judge Newton McCoy about the program. Newton is an administrative judge in St. Louis City Municipal Court.

Last year, the city’s municipal court canceled 6,945 warrants for 1,601 people seeking amnesty. In addition, the court disposed of 1,120 cases.

What: City of St. Louis Municipal Courts Warrant Amnesty Program

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 24-26, 2020; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. February 27, 2020

Where: St. Louis City Municipal Court (1520 Market St., St. Louis, MO 63103; enter through the 16th Street side of the building)

