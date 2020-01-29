Thursday: How Bulrush Is Exploring The Cuisine Of Indigenous, Enslaved Ozark Residents Pre-1870

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the 11 a.m. hour on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Chef Rob Connoley’s acclaimed St. Louis restaurant, Bulrush, isn’t just a delicious night out. It’s also a deep dive into the culinary history of the region. The Grand Center eatery takes its inspiration from cuisine in the Ozarks region prior to 1870, before railroads allowed for easy transport of foodstuffs.

And, in recent months, the restaurant has doubled down on that exploration. Aided by college interns, Connoley has begun researching the food of marginalized populations in the area at that time. That includes indigenous people, enslaved people and freed slaves.



On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Connoley will join us in studio to discuss the often arduous task of researching what everyday people ate more than 150 years ago. We’ll also be joined by Gabriel Shoemaker. As Bulrush’s intern, the St. Louis University senior has been combing archives for recipes and even just mentions of food — work that should pay off on his capstone project for the university.

Joining the conversation by phone will be Dr. Andrea Hunter, director/tribal historic preservation officer for the Osage Nation Historic Preservation Office. She’ll discuss what the Osage ate prior to their first encounters with Europeans in 1673, and how that changed in the centuries that followed.

