Thursday: How Vitendo4Africa Helps African Immigrants Get Their Footing In St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In Swahili, the word “vitendo” means action. And taking action is what Geoffrey Soyiantet had in mind when he founded Vitendo4Africa in St. Louis ten years ago. Action to help connect and empower African immigrants in Missouri. Action to preserve their culture.

A native of Kenya, Soyiantet moved to St. Louis 16 years ago after graduating from college in Nairobi. Now he works full time as Vitendo4Africa’s executive director, seeking to provide the support and community he wishes he had been able to find as a newcomer to the Midwest.



Soyiantet will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the organization’s work, as well as its unique partnership with the St. Louis Zoo, which the Riverfront Times recently explored in a cover story.

Joining the discussion will be Mike Fitzgerald, the veteran journalist who wrote the Riverfront Times story. He’ll explain what he learned about the community of African immigrants here in St. Louis, and what native born residents can learn from them in this pandemic.

Has Vitendo4Africa helped you? How? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

