Thursday: Luminary Collaborates With ArchCity Defenders For 'America's Mythic Time' Exhibit

Artists are no strangers to political activism. Through captivating installations, they’re able to visualize complex themes that resonate with movements and social causes.

This weekend, a new exhibit at the Luminary Center for the Arts, “America’s Mythic Time,” will take it to the next level with an unusual partner — ArchCity Defenders. But the collaboration isn’t really that far-out.



The two organizations have worked together closely for years, co-sharing spaces and political expertise, such as when the Cherokee Street-based gallery hosted ArchCity’s Pro Se STL event. Their pro se guides are used to help people learn how to interact with police to represent themselves in court.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will discuss how social justice issues such as mass incarceration and debtors’ prisons and initiatives like Close the Workhouse can be translated in a way that reaches gallery visitors.

Joining the conversation will be Kevin McCoy, one of the featured artists in the upcoming show “America's Mythic Time.” He is part of the artist duo commonly known as WORK/PLAY. Also joining the conversation will be Z Gorley, ArchCity Defenders’ communications director.

What: America's Mythic Time

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020

Where: The Luminary Center for the Arts (2701 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63118)

