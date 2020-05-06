Thursday: Photographer Nate Burrell Discusses His 'Covid Days'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For more than 10 years, Nate Burrell has trained his camera lens on musicians. The St. Louis-based photographer has produced indelible concert images and also shot album art for an array of rising stars in the scene, including Pokey LaFarge and Kevin Bowers.

But last month, with the coronavirus shutting bars and music venues, Burrell turned his eye to a different series of images. Captured in a two-week dash around the city, his “Covid Days” project shows the city’s residents outside shuttered businesses or closed-up offices, their faces masked. He chose people who normally provide a gathering place, and in striking black-and-white images, revealed their range of emotions as that place has been transformed by the pandemic: sober, fearful, defiant.



On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Burrell will join us to discuss how he conceived “Covid Days,” and what he observed in his two-week journey through St. Louis.

