Thursday: Schlafly CEO Fran Caradonna Discusses 30 Years In St. Louis' Craft Beer Scene

In 1990, Fran Caradonna and her then-husband upended St. Louis’ beer scene by starting a distributorship. They wanted to give local drinkers a choice beyond Anheuser-Busch — and, when Schlafly Beer was founded a year later, the Caradonnas’ company naturally became its distributor.



They helped introduce St. Louis to many new craft beer brands, helping to shake up what once felt like a near-monopoly for A-B. And, after the Caradonnas sold their company to Major Brands, they started a craft brewery of their own: O’Fallon Brewery, which they also later sold.

Last year, Caradonna found herself tapped to be Schlafly’s new CEO, helping position the now 29-year-old brewery in a much-changed beverage landscape. She’ll join us on Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss how St. Louis’ craft scene has changed in the last three decades, Schlafly’s expansion plans and what it’s like being a woman in a field long dominated by men.

