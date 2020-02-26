Thursday: Self-Control, Lent And Why We Often Fail To Make Changes We Want To

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

’Tis the season for attempted lifestyle changes and vice-forsaking of all sorts. For the more resolute, perhaps a new 2020 goal has really started to stick after two months of hard-fought discipline. Others, particularly many Catholics, are just beginning to give something up for Lent, a 40-day period leading up to the celebration of Easter.

Or at least they’ll try to give it up, whether it be a substance such as alcohol or sugar or have to do with, say, a digital denial of the self — like completely staying off of Facebook. Studies show that most people fail at these attempts, giving in before the 40 days are up.

Why does this happen? The quick answer is that it’s due to a lack of self-control. But if you ask Washington University faculty member Leonard Green, he’ll insist it’s not so simple.



“I’m not a big believer in the concept of self-control,” says Green, who is a professor of psychology and brain sciences and economics. He and Webster University’s Zhichun Zhou, an assistant professor of behavioral psychology, have been working on a project about this topic that they plan to present publicly at Webster in April.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Green will join host Sarah Fenske for a sneak peek at their findings. The conversation will take a closer look at the idea of self-control and why it’s so difficult for people to change habits — and offer some tips for how to be more successful.

