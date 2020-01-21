Thursday: SLU Is Training People To Intervene With Empathy In Tense Parent-Child Interactions

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at the top of Thursday's show. This story will be updated after the show. NOTE: St. Louis Public Radio is committed to airing coverage of the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. “St. Louis on the Air” will continue during this time, and will always be available via streaming at noon and 7 p.m., but initial broadcast times may vary. Stay tuned to our website, Twitter and Facebook page for the latest. And, our episodes will always be available wherever you get your podcasts.

When news breaks about a dangerous situation, it’s natural to wonder what one might have done in a similar scenario: Tried to help? Been courageous? Perhaps made things worse?

Running into burning buildings and shielding others from active shooters may be the sort of dramatic situations that come to mind. But far subtler opportunities to intervene on behalf of fellow humans come up more regularly than one may recognize — right in the grocery checkout aisle, for example, when witnessing a tense parent-child interaction.

That’s the sort of scene Nancy Weaver and her colleagues at St. Louis University’s College of Public Health and Social Justice have been helping others around the region visualize and then learn to respond to in positive, practical ways.



In partnership with several local organizations and through a Missouri Foundation for Health grant, Support Over Silence for KIDS trains community members, university students and hospital personnel how to “confidently defuse challenging moments between caregivers and their children in public,” bringing both empathy and thoughtful, decisive action to situations that arise.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Weaver will join host Sarah Fenske for a look at what makes this program distinct and share useful tips for helping children and parents alike in stressful moments.

