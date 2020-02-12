Thursday: St. Louis Nonprofit Uses De Escalation And Mediation Techniques To Curb Violence

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are some ways you can listen live.

Pearl Tabb’s son was shot in her St. Louis apartment complex on Dec 23, 2019. This wasn’t the first time he was shot, but this time, the wound was more serious. Tabb felt lost.

She found help through Better Family Life’s 24/7 hotline. Better Family Life is a nonprofit dedicated to tackling social and economic problems in St. Louis, and its hotline helps callers connect with people trained in de escalation and mediation techniques. They also offer assistance with seeking counseling and medical supplies.



"We need to directly engage this culture of violence," said James Clark, vice president of community outreach at Better Family Life. "It’s a human dynamic that can be rectified.”

Since January 2017, the organization has de escalated 130 documented conflicts. If they can’t mitigate the situation, they work on relocating one of the parties to a different residence.

Tabb was able to receive medical supplies and nurse support for her son’s recovery via the de escalation program. She and her son also moved into a new place in February, with the hope of putting some distance between him and the conflict he was involved in.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll learn more about Tabb’s story, and host Sarah Fenske will talk with Clark about how his team is tackling one of the most complicated pieces of the gun violence epidemic.

If you’re aware of a situation that could escalate to gun violence, you can reach Better Family Life’s de-escalation hotline at 314-203-3900.

