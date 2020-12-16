Thursday: St. Louis Photographers Continue To Capture Hearts With ‘Dancers & Dogs’ Project

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Kelly Pratt and Ian Kreidich are professional photographers in St. Louis with expertise in dance and movement photography. They’ve worked closely with the dancers of the St. Louis Ballet since 2014 and became well equipped to capture their graceful twists and turns.

The husband-and-wife team are also huge dog lovers, so naturally the two entities were bound to cross paths. Pratt describes what ensued in 2017 as an experiment.

“We were basically just seeing what kind of shapes and interactions we could create by combining professional dancers with — even different dogs of different sizes and breeds. And it ended up really connecting with people,” Pratt told St. Louis on the Air.

More than 41 million viewers tuned in to one of their first videos recapping their photography project, called “Dancers & Dogs.” The trend has gained popularity outside of St. Louis, leading the team to photograph other professional dancers and dogs across the country.

The couple is teaming up with Stray Rescue and the St. Louis Ballet for the third year in a row to present their “Muttcracker” campaign. The shelter’s adoptable dogs, and cats, are photographed with ballet dancers dressed in the Russian Nutcracker attire.

On Thursday’s talk show, Pratt and Kreidich will join host Sarah Fenske to talk about how they conduct the photoshoots and how they hope to expand their project in the near future.

