Thursday: St. Louis Trans Individuals Face Challenges In Coronavirus Pandemic

Transgender individuals have it hard in St. Louis. Some don’t have access to cars and some are homeless. Now many have also lost access to one of the only support groups where they feel welcome.

According to Sayer Johnson, co-founder and executive director of local nonprofit Metro Trans Umbrella Group, or MTUG, hardship is nothing new for the community. But with the COVID-19 outbreak, Johnson, who identifies as male, said life has gotten much worse.

“Before [the coronavirus pandemic], the basic needs of our folks were barely getting met before this,” he said, “and now it’s frightening how little our basic needs are being met.”

MTUG operates a two-story apartment in Benton Park West that serves a safe place for transgender and non-binary people. The nonprofit also serves as a food bank for those in need.



Before the outbreak, Johnson said the nonprofit served 30 people in a month. On April 28, it reached that number in a single day. “Yesterday, we served 48 people in one day,” he said. “Access to basic things — such as food — has depleted and diminished considerably with transgender people.”

The apartment also serves as a place for the nonprofit to conduct its meetings with the transgender and non-binary community. Those meetings have now moved online, which worries Johnson.

“Sometimes that support group they go to is the only time in their whole month where they feel seen, heard, and loved. And those have stopped, except for online. And we know not everybody has [online] access,” Johnson said.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Johnson will join host Sarah Fenske and talk about the problems transgender and non-binary individuals face before and during the pandemic. Also joining the discussion will be Ashe Valentine, a non-binary individual who will share their personal experience.

