Thursday: St. Louis Wildlife Project Captures The Day-To-Day Of Region’s Wild Animals

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the 11am hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are several ways to listen live.

There are roughly 2.8 million people living in Greater St. Louis, many of whom would be surprised to know that they share the space with a good variety of wildlife.

The St. Louis Wildlife Project now has four seasons of data that they hope will give insight into how wildlife occupy and utilize the region’s urban spaces. For the past year, they’ve collected images from 35 motion-activated cameras planted in parks and green spaces across St. Louis. They’ve spotted foxes, turkeys, river otters, and even a couple bobcats.



Thursday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with the researchers involved to learn about their observations from the past year.

The St. Louis Wildlife Project is a collaboration between the St. Louis College of Pharmacy and the Tyson Research Center at Washington University in St. Louis. Tyson’s natural resources coordinator, Beth Biro, will join the conversation, as well as Whitney Anthonysamy, an assistant professor of biology at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy.

Have a question or comment about the St. Louis Wildlife Project? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

