Tiered Plan Launched For Employees' Return To Columbia Schools

Columbia Public School District employees will return to their school buildings through “tiered stages” beginning Monday, according to an email sent to district staff Wednesday.

The tiered plan will be similar to one for the state announced Monday.

“Just as the health department will be phasing people back in from the community, we will be phasing our employees back in,” district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. “We are not fully reopening our buildings right now.”

The first tier will address “immediate and essential needs,” Baumstark said. These include custodial, nutrition and tech services.

Building supervisors will contact employees who will be required to report to work. Not every employee of the same type will return at once.

