Tornado Damages House of Lincoln University President

The president of Lincoln University in Jefferson City rode out a tornado in the basement of his official residence, which was severely damaged by the storm.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports President Jerald Woolfolk was not injured in the tornado overnight Wednesday.

Lincoln University spokeswoman Misty Young said the home appears to be uninhabitable. It was built in 1916 and bought by the university in 1965.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near the home would be closed Thursday while debris is removed before it falls onto the highway.

Young said other damage on campus involved mostly broken doors and windows and downed trees.

The historically black school closed its campus on Thursday and will reopen Tuesday.