Tributes Pour In For Late Springfield Community Leader Robert Spence

Spence, who was president of Evangel University for decades, never recovered from a stroke he had over the weekend, according to Evangel officials.

On Wednesday, Mayor Ken McClure described Spence as an “icon,” adding that he truly lived the Rotarian motto “service above self.”

Spence was awarded a rare "key to the city" for his exceptional public service nine days ago.

US Senator Roy Blunt said in an emailed statement that Spence was a “great friend and outstanding leader.” And the Springfield-Branson National Airport released a statement saying Spence’s presence as board chairman “often calmed frayed nerves” as the airport built a new terminal during the Great Recession.

He also helped lead City Utilities, the Springfield-Area Chamber of Commerce and a hospital board.

Evangel University’s president, Dr. Carol Taylor, said her predecessor “lived his life with great integrity and dignity in service of the King of Kings.”

Evangel will hold a public memorial service for Spence Sunday in a chapel that bears his name. Visitation at that memorial Sunday will be from 1:30 to 2:45 P.M., and the service will begin at 3:00.

Robert H. Spence was 84.

