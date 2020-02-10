True/False Film Fest Not Offering Shuttles

The True/False Film Fest will not offer free bussing between venues during its annual festival this year.

The festival, in partnership with the city of Columbia, has provided festival specific transit in past years. Megan McConachie, a spokesperson from the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the city determined these festival routes were ineffective.

“This was actually a decision made by the Transit Division, to stop offering transit service that was specific to special events because their cost kind of outweighed the effectiveness of having those lines running,” McConachie said.

While getting downtown may take some extra time, free parking will still be available on Saturday and Sunday of the festival, and according to McConachie, traveling between venues will still be manageable.

“The True/False Film Fest is so walkable that there isn’t a lot of movement as far as traffic goes once people have gotten down town for the day,” McConachie said.

Normal city bus and shuttle lines will be still be running, and McConachie says some hotels may also offer special shuttle services.

“I think that it’s still going to be a very accessible fest for everyone who’s going to be attending," McConachie said.