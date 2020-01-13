Tuesday: Author Miranda Popkey Discusses 'Topics of Conversation'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Miranda Popkey’s new novel, “Topics of Conversation,” owes its existence to the MFA program at Washington University in St. Louis. The California native was a student there when she wrote much of it.

The novel takes its inspiration from what it’s like to be a young woman in this fraught time. How do we talk about sex and our desires? How do we make sense of our choices, and our lives?



On Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air, Popkey will join us to discuss her novel, which was recently named one of January's 20 "must-read books" by Entertainment Weekly.

Related Event

What: Miranda Popkey Book Reading

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Where: Left Bank Books (399 N. Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108)

