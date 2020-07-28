Tuesday: Comedian Nikki Glaser Rides Out Pandemic From Her Childhood Home In Des Peres













At 18 years old, comedian Nikki Glaser knew how to draw in a crowd — even before she knew what path that would take her on. The St. Louis native got her start performing stand up in her University of Kansas dorm during her freshman year.

Her comedic talents served her well beyond her college days. She’s now solidified her role in the comedy world, and appearing on numerous radio and television shows, including “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, “Conan,” “Comedy Central Roast” and “Dancing with the Stars.” She debuted her first feature stand-up special, “Bangin,” on Netflix last year.

It may seem like she hasn’t looked back on St. Louis since she left for college, but her illustrious career continues in the spot she least expected: her childhood home in Des Peres, Missouri. Her nationwide tour and two TV show productions were canceled abruptly due to the pandemic. So she left her New York apartment and reacquainted herself with the room she grew up in.

She continues to host her Sirius XM show, “You Up? With Nikki Glaser,” every morning and recently flew to Los Angeles to host an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” but is now back in town.

Glaser will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to reflect on what it’s like being back home with her parents over the last few months.

