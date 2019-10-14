Tuesday: A Conversation With NPR Correspondent Aarti Shahani

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

NPR’s Silicon Valley correspondent Aarti Shahani has written a memoir about her family’s journey from pre-partition India to Casablanca to New York. It’s called “Here We Are: American Dreams, American Nightmares.”

Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with Shahani about her family’s story and the way the American dream can become complicated by reality.

