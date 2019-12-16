Tuesday: Digital Health Startup Launches Its First Medical Device in St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The tech company Readout Health was founded in San Francisco, but it recently moved to St. Louis. Last week, the startup launched its first medical device, Biosense.

The device is manufactured in St. Louis, and according to the company, it’s “the first highly-accurate and IP-protected nutritional ketosis device,” meant to help people manage their health “through simple breath samples multiple times a day.”

Mary Dinkel of St. Louis was part of the two week Biosense device trial. She says it was a much better way of managing a Keto diet, and that is was much less expensive and invasive than using finger prick blood test strips to track nutritional ketosis.

Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with Dinkel, as well as Readout Health CEO, Jim Howard.

