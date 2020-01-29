Tuesday: Further Reflection On ‘American Dirt’ Controversy Involving Left Bank Books

This live interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Twenty-nine years ago this spring, Jeanine Cummins lost two of her cousins in a brutal attack on the old Chain of Rocks Bridge that spans the Mississippi River about 10 miles north of downtown St. Louis — now a popular pedestrian bridge. Her brother was also a victim in the incident. He survived, but the impacts on the Cumminses and their loved ones reverberated for years.

In 2004, Cummins published a memoir about the aftermath of that crime, titled “A Rip in Heaven: A Memoir of Murder and Its Aftermath.” But the strong attention it got pales in comparison to the press Cummins’ latest book, a work of fiction titled “American Dirt” (January 2020, Flatiron Books), has garnered in recent days.

Oprah Winfrey endorsed the novel for her book club, and the New York Times’ book review gave it a rave. But not all of the press has been good. Some critics blasted it, saying its ascent came at the expense of authentic Latino voices. The outcry led Left Bank Books to cancel Cummins’ planned appearance on January 26 at the Ethical Society of St. Louis.



In a public letter, co-owner Kris Kleindienst explained that the local bookstore had initially viewed the event as “an opportunity to have an overdue public conversation about the deplorable actions of our country towards people at the border.” The novel follows the character Lydia, a Mexican woman who flees threats of violence and organized crime with her son Luca as they attempt to find safety in the U.S.

“We sincerely believed [the] Cummins novel was as good a starting place as any for folks who have not been fully aware of the issues and suffering,” Kleindienst’s letter continued. “That the book could put a human face on the headlines. [But when] we announced the event, some in our community pushed back. Why, they asked, would we promote a white author who writes about a Latinx experience? And where are the Latinx voices? Where are those authors?”

The bookstore’s decision to cancel the author’s reading ignited heated responses online, with many applauding Left Bank Books for listening to community concerns. Others expressed concern about the implications for other writers, topics and fields. Some angrily accused Left Bank Books of participating in a kind of censorship.

In a segment set for Tuesday (Feb. 4), the St. Louis on the Air team seeks to take the conversation that the situation has sparked and push it forward in productive ways.

Host Sarah Fenske will talk with Kleindienst and with Ignacio Sánchez Prado, a professor of Spanish, Latin American Studies and Film and Media Studies at Washington University who was born in Mexico. The talk show team is also including additional perspectives, such as those of Latinx activists and local fiction writers, and has also reached out to Cummins, inviting the author to participate as well.

And, we want to hear from listeners at large: What was your gut reaction upon hearing that the “American Dirt” author event was cancelled? Have your thoughts changed upon further reflection? And, what questions do you still have?

