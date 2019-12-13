Tuesday: Great Rivers Greenway Has Vision For 20-Mile Network — And Wants Ideas For Its Name

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

What once was a plan to build a continuous greenway along St. Louis’ Chouteau Avenue has morphed into something even bigger — and, after a year of planning and civic engagement, Great Rivers Greenway has now released a 140-page document outlining the overall aims of the project.

Described as a “major public-private partnership to bring a longtime vision to life,” the design and construction phases are still yet to come. But the overall plan involves creating a network of up to 20 miles of paved paths in the city, stretching east to west from the Arch to Forest Park and north to south from Fairground Park to Tower Grove Park.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will get a status update from Emma Klues, Great Rivers Greenway’s vice president of communications and outreach. They’ll also discuss GRG’s open call for St. Louisans to come up with ideas for a name “that’s easier to say/spell [than Chouteau Greenway] and also more meaningful for everyone.”



People can submit ideas through Jan. 31 at greatriversgreenway.org/name-the-greenway/.

