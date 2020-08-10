Tuesday: How Clean Missouri Hopes To Stop Amendment 3

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Two years ago, voters across the state said yes to Clean Missouri. The initiative amended the state constitution to limit gifts from lobbyists to lawmakers, opened government records to public scrutiny and changed how legislative districts are drawn. Nearly 62% of Missouri voters were in favor of the changes.

But legislators moved to undo key pieces of Clean Missouri almost as soon as voters approved it. This November, the legislature is asking voters statewide to consider a replacement amendment.

If approved, Amendment 3 wouldn’t just repeal big parts of what voters said yes to. It would actually enshrine in the state constitution new rules for drawing legislative districts, along with language that Clean Missouri backers say is unprecedented.

Those backers have continued fighting for Clean Missouri without pause since winning the statewide campaign two years ago — a multi-front battle that’s also included the court system and the legislature. Just last Friday, they were in court to challenge the ballot language submitted by the legislature. A decision on that language is expected by week’s end.

Sean Soendker Nicoholson is campaign director for No on Amendment 3. He’ll join St. Louis on the Air Tuesday to explain where things stand in the fight over Clean Missouri, and how Amendment 3 would not just restore the status quo but shake up the drawing of legislative districts in a new way.

While there is not yet a political campaign to support Amendment 3, the broadcast will include audio from a recent legislative hearing on the matter.

