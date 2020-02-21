Tuesday: How Community Members Stepped In To Save 2 Local Businesses

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last week, Steve Ewing announced that he will reopen Steve’s Hot Dogs. The counter-service restaurant in St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood closed earlier this year after an 11-year run.

But the outpouring that followed its closure announcement led directly to a new day for the eatery. Ewing told Sauce Magazine that seeing lines out the door in his final week of business convinced him the model was still viable — and then an angel investor swooped in to make reopening a reality.

Steve’s Hot Dogs isn’t the only local business to experience a remarkable reversal of fortune. Last year, the West End Grill was similarly slated for closure — and also saw a community outpouring. Neighbors ended up investing in the restaurant, facilitating its renovation and rebirth. And in Belleville, after Memorial Hospital announced it would close Belleville Health and Sports Center, members formed a nonprofit organization to take over the fitness center, and keep it open.



On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss these remarkable community-driven turnarounds with two guests: William Roth, owner of West End Grill, and Patrick Mathis, the local attorney who’s become chairman of the board for the new Belleville Community Health Club.

