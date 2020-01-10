Tuesday: Local Iranian Americans Share Their Perspective On Tense International Moment

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air”at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The year 2020 is still in its infancy, yet it’s already been marked by a slew of troubling events near and far — from gun violence in St. Louis, to devastating wildfires in Australia, to dramatically escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Many Americans may feel far removed from violence and loss in another part of the world, despite direct U.S. involvement, and everyday life goes on. But for those with loved ones based in volatile, vulnerable places, or who have deep cultural ties to a country such as Iran, the latest round of disturbing headlines can carry a lot more weight.

St. Louisan Jaleh Fazelian, who lived in Iran as a very small child, felt a wave of worry after America’s assassination of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani and Iran’s ensuing attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq — and the accounts from Iranian Americans who said they were detained for hours last week along the U.S.-Canada border. She wondered what’s next, both in terms of potential war and when it comes to questioning people’s citizenship.



“It’s a little scary to think about,” said Fazelian, who is an associate dean of libraries at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a former president of the international Middle East Librarians Association. “These are people who are actually citizens, and it’s not easy to go through the process of becoming an American citizen. They’ve gone through years and years of vetting. So for them to be stopped and questioned at the border based on their nationality is troubling, to say the least.”

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with two other local Iranian Americans, Dr. Bahar Bastani and Javad Khazaeli, to get their perspectives.

Bastani is a St. Louis University professor of medicine and board member with a number of local cultural organizations, including the Chesterfield-based Iranian American Cultural Society of the Midwest.

Khazaeli is a local immigration and civil rights attorney and former national security prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

What do you think is missing from the discourse right now involving Iran? What questions do you have for our local Iranian American guests? Leave us a voicemail at 314-516-6397, with your first name and where you’re calling from, and we may use your comments on air.

