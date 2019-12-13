Tuesday: Nearly A 3rd Of Bakers On ABC’s Holiday Show Are From St. Louis Region

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The bi-state area was particularly well represented on TVs across the nation Thursday evening during a two-hour ABC “The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition” premiere. Three of the 10 talented bakers competing in the first episode of this fifth season call the region home.

They include Tanya Ott of Bethalto, Illinois; Sarita Gelner of Chesterfield, Missouri; and Helen Pantazis of Maplewood, Missouri.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will go behind the scenes with Ott and Pantazis. They’ll discuss their experiences on the popular show (which is also available via Hulu) — and their ambitious beyond the camera.



The St. Louis-area bakers featured on the current season of “The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition” bring family traditions into their work in the show kitchen. Do you have a particular family treat that you love to bake at this time of year? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and join the discussio n.

