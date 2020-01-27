Tuesday: New Study Challenges 'Myth' Of Cahokia's Lost Civilization

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. You can also stream it during our regularly scheduled broadcast time, noon, via stlpublicradio.org. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In the popular imagination, Cahokia seems to represent a cautionary tale. What today remains only as a series of mounds outside Collinsville, Illinois, used to be a thriving city — bigger than London in the mid-13th century. There may have been as many as 40,000 people living there. Yet in the years that followed, the population faced rapid decline. By 1400, what was a city had become a wasteland.



Yet a new paper suggests that narrative is at best incomplete and at worst downright inaccurate. Published yesterday in “American Antiquity,” the study uses fecal deposits to show that the exodus from the site was short-lived. A fresh wave of native people settled in Cahokia and repopulated the area from 1500 to 1700. It was only after European settlers made their way to the area that Cahokia’s ultimate demise began.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, A.J. Brown will join us to discuss the paper and how the longer timeline of his study destroys “the myth of Cahokia’s Native American lost civilization.” A doctoral student in anthropology at the University of California-Berkeley, Brown serves as the study’s lead author.

