Tuesday: Petition To Lift Restrictions On Telemedicine Garners More Than 6,000 Signatures

Carrie SiuButt is among the tens of millions of people who rely on birth control. She uses it to address health issues, and for her, “it’s been life changing.” SiuButt is the CEO of SimpleHealth, a birth control provider, and expanding access to contraceptive care has been at the front of her mind since the start of the pandemic.

“Women are having a hard time just accessing birth control in general. But to put a pandemic on it, there's no clinical reason why we can't prescribe on an asynchronous platform,” she said. Essentially, that would mean allowing physicians to prescribe birth control via a telephone consultation or internet questionnaire.

Missouri, and 27 other states, currently restrict this practice (Illinois does not). So SiuButt started a petition to change the state's telemedicine laws to allow women to obtain birth control prescriptions without a real-time video consultation.

