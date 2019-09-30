Tuesday: President Lewis Reed To Share Thoughts On Airport Privatization

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Among the notable local politicians involved in the potential privatization of St. Louis Lambert International Airport is St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. He’s one of three members on the city’s Board of Estimate and Apportionment, which must sign off on all city contracts — the others being Comptroller Darlene Green and Mayor Lyda Krewson.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will sit down with Reed, who could be the swing vote which determines whether an airport lease is approved, to get his thoughts on the city’s exploration of a controversial experiment in privatization.



Have a question or comment for the city's Board of Aldermen president about his role in the privatization of Lambert International?

