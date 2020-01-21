Tuesday: Sauce Magazine's 'Ones to Watch' In 2020

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the 10 a.m. hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On this month’s Sound Bites segment produced in partnership with Sauce Magazine, managing editor Heather Hughes Huff will give an overview of the six up-and-comers the publication chose for its annual "Ones to Watch" feature.

The article highlights local culinary talent to watch in 2020. On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Hughes Huff and featured talents Alejandra Fallows and Bailey Schuchmann.



Fallows is the bar manager at Chandler Hill Vineyards. She recently achieved the top score on her certified sommelier exam. Schuchmann is the beverage director at the acclaimed restaurant Farmhaus. She’s also a certified sommelier. Sauce’s profile describes her as a “wine/cocktail/service triple threat.”

