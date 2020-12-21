Tuesday: St. Louis Nonprofit Wants You To Learn Your Family’s History This Holiday Season

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Since 2005, the Grannie Annie Family Story Celebration has encouraged young people to discover, write and share stories about their family history.

The organization’s co-founder, Connie McIntyre, would like people of all ages to seek out their family history this holiday season, whether they are doing so in person or on a video call.

Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk with McIntyre about sharing family stories and legacies through storytelling. Also joining the conversation will be Sean Rost, an oral historian for the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Missouri Humanities Council.

During the show, we’ll also hear from two middle schoolers whose stories are included in the Grannie Annie Family Story Celebration's 15th volume.

