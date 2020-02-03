Tuesday: St. Louis Sister Cities Marks 60th Year Since Its First Partnership In Germany

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In the first half of the 20th century, armed conflicts claimed the lives of an unfathomable number of civilians. Stunned by the horrors of war in Europe, President Dwight Eisenhower sought out a different way to prevent future cycles of war. He proposed a program that connects citizens of nations abroad with U.S. cities: Sister Cities International.

The program began in 1956, and the people-to-people, citizen diplomacy initiative took off across the country. A few years later, in 1960, St. Louis’ first partnership abroad flourished in Stuttgart, Germany, through the World Trade Center St. Louis' international mission. Now St. Louis has 16 sisters abroad, from Argentina and Senegal to Indonesia.



On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will learn more about what it takes to become a sister city, the St. Louis Sister Cities program and how St. Louis-Stuttgart Sister Cities will commemorate their 60th anniversary on Feb. 15.

Joining the discussion will be Susanne Evans, president of St. Louis-Stuttgart Sister Cities Committee, and Stella Sheehan, deputy director of World Trade Center St. Louis.

