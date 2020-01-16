Tuesday: St. Louis' Wild Prohibition Years

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are several ways you can listen live.

The 18th Amendment of the United States Constitution established the prohibition of alcohol in the U.S. Enforcement of the new law started on January 17, 1920.

Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air, we’ll recognize the 100th anniversary of Prohibition by diving into St. Louis’ rich Prohibition-era history.



Sarah Fenske will sit down for a conversation with local author and historian Cameron Collins, who writes about St. Louis on “Distilled History,” a St. Louis history and drinking blog; Tracy Lauer, an archivist at Anheuser-Busch; and Sean Rost, an oral historian for the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Missouri Humanities Council.

They’ll describe the time robbers siphoned off 3,000 barrels of whiskey from the Jack Daniels distillery, replacing them with vinegar in the middle of the night. We’ll learn how Anheuser-Busch survived more than a decade of a nationwide ban on alcoholic beverages. And, we’ll recall the tale of a 1922 New Year’s Eve party at the Chase Hotel when an enforcement raid led to plates being thrown, shots being fired and pandemonium spilling out onto Lindell Boulevard.

Related Event

What: Bathtub Gin and Bootleggers: St. Louis' Wild Prohibition Years (SOLD OUT)

When: Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: The Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust St., St. Louis, MO 63103)

