Tuesday: Visits To The Gateway Arch Are Down — Despite $380 Million Redevelopment

St. Louis’ most notable feature — the Gateway Arch — hasn’t seen as many fresh faces lately. According to the St. Louis Business Journal, the Arch grounds aren’t getting the kinds of projected visitation numbers calculated before the $380 million redevelopment that wrapped up in 2018. It was projected that there would be a 25% to 33% increase in visitors to the monument in the first two years after completion.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will delve into reasons why that hasn’t been the case and what new programs are in store to help bring those visitation numbers up. Joining the discussion will be Jacob Kirn, St. Louis Business Journal economic development editor, and Mike Ward, superintendent of the Gateway Arch National Park.



