Tuesday: Wash U’s Pregnancy CARE Clinic Sees Increase In Polysubstance Abuse

Washington University’s Clinic for Acceptance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) treats women who become pregnant while dealing with an opioid use disorder. It provides prenatal care, substance abuse treatment and extended postpartum support.

Lately, the clinic is seeing more patients who are addicted to multiple types of drugs, otherwise known as “polysubstance abuse,” says Dr. Jeannie Kelly, the clinic’s medical director.



Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Kelly about the struggles facing pregnant women who are addicted to multiple substances and the medical practices that lead to the best possible outcome for mothers and their newborn babies.

